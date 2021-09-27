From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were killed, yesterday, in a vehicular accident along Hospital road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The two persons, who were on motorcycle, were hit by a car from the back and died instantly.

The motorcyclist was, however, lucky as he escaped death, but not without injuries.

The accident, which caused traffic congestion on the ever busy road, also affected commercial activities in the area for several hours.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that the driver of the car was at high speed and drove recklessly to the spot the accident occurred.

“The woman who drove the car was reckless and she was at high speed. In fact, the accident occurred beside the bell casket, along Oke Isegun, Akure,” he stated.

It was gathered that the corpses of the victims of the accident have been deposited at the morgue, while officers of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) are already investigating the cause of the accident.

