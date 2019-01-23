Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a clash between two rival cult groups in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the deceased, identified as Olaleye Isiaka, was said to be the leader of Eiye confraternity in the town.

It was gathered that Olaleye had gone to a motor park in the town, where a clash broke out between another group called Ayee confraternity.

Daily Sun learnt that while they were in the area, a group of boys suddenly emerged and shot sporadically, a development which made people around the area scamper for safety.

The late Olaleye was said to have made frantic effort to escape from the scene after several gun shots fired at him did not penetrate his body. He was said to have been attacked with cudgels before he died.

Also, a yet-to-be-identified person was found dead at the scene of the incident.

The incident has, however, caused serious pandemonium in the town, as some youths staged a demonstration to protest the killing of the two suspected cult leaders.

The protesters, who blocked major roads in the town, also prevented commercial and social activities from taken place in the affected areas.

To this end, security has been beefed up in strategic locations in the town, to forestall possible reprisal from some groups of people who are said to be planning to avenge the death of the victims.