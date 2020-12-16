From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives in a stampede that occurred yesterday morning, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred by 7.30am, around Rumudara town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Further report said the development happened at an office allegedly owned by a charity organisation.

A source, who gave her name as Blessing, claimed that the organisation had invited everyone, who registered with them in Obio/Akpor LGA, to come and redeem their Christmas palliatives yesterday.

She noted that the incident happened when the huge crowd that turned up could not be controlled while struggling to get access into the premises of the firm. The state police command confirmed that two people lost their lives in the stampede.

Police public relations officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, a superintendent of police, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened in an office belonging to PinkCoin Inksnation.