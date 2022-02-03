By Christopher Oji

Two persons were yesterday killed when a fuel tanker exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that two persons died in the explosion.

The sector commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar, said the accident occurred about 6.05a.m near CDK Company.

Mr. Umar explained that the tanker, with no registration number and laden with premium motor spirit (PMS), was inbound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when it exploded some kilometres after the Sagamu interchange.

According to Umar, eight male adults, three vehicles and a Bajaj motorcycle were involved in the accident. He said two persons died, while six other persons came out unhurt from the accident.

“The bodies have been deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu,” he said.

The FRSC boss blamed the accident on excessive speeding on the part of the truck driver.

He said the inferno was put off by firefighters and traffic has also been diverted to ease the free flow of traffic.

He advised motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and other sister agencies to reduce the time spent in the gridlock.