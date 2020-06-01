Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons have been confirmed killed by Coronavirus disease in Ondo State.

This brings the total number of persons who have died of Corona virus disease in the state to four.

Also, three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who disclosed these in a statement issued in Akure, said the total number of persons infected by COVID-19 in the state had hit 28 with the latest confirmation.

He said the four persons who died of the disease were above age 70.

Adegbenro disclosed that the latest two persons who died of COVID-19 in the state were from Odigbo and Akure South local government areas of the state.

He said the death of the two persons were confirmed at the University of Medical Science, Ondo on Monday, adding that the relatives of the deceased hade been contacted for burial arrangements.

He said the state government would enforce the use of facemask in all parts of the state, just as he warned against contravening all the laid down rules of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).