Two accountants with the Ogolonto-Ikorodu branch of Justrite Superstore were on Tuesday docked at an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly embezzling the company’s N4.9 million.

Kolawole Tijani, 37, and Folorunsho Owoeye, 44, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedim, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between January and December 2019.

He said that the defendants allegedly stole N4.9 million belonging to the superstore and converted it into their personal use.

Iberedim said that the theft was discovered during the audit of the store’s account books.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, granted bail to the two defendants in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20, 2020 for mention. (NAN)