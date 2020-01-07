Azeez Ojo, 31 and Seun Kolawole, 39, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two cars valued at N3.4 million.

Ojo, a rewire, resides in Ojo Barracks, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, while Kolawole, a businessman, lives at the back of Oba House, GRA, Igbokolodo in Ondo State.

The defendants who are being tried for conspiracy and robbery, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 at Epe, Lagos State.

He said that the defendants robbed one Mr Seriki Ajisafe of his Toyota Camry car with registration No. EPE-88 EU valued at N1.6 million at gunpoint.

Eruada said that the defendants also at gunpoint, robbed Alhaji Fatai Ogunjobi of his Pathfinder jeep with registration No. APP-162 AY valued at N1.8 million and other items worth N180, 000.

“The defendants were later apprehended by the police while trying to dispose off the stolen cars,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed robbery attracts death sentence while Section 411 attracts two years imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted each of the defendants N500, 000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Dan-Oni said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing in the case for Feb. 5. (NAN)