Two men: Hassan Abiodun and Lateef Ogunsanya, charged with robbing a woman of her valuables worth N2.58million were arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday.

Abiodun, 37, a worker with the NURTW and Ogunsanya, 19, both residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos State, were arraigned before Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi on charges of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

The duo, however, denied committing the offences and were admitted to a bail of N300,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 31 in Ikorodu.

He said that the defendants conspired to assault and rob one Mrs Aderonke Ama of her belongings.

“The defendants entered the complainant’s apartment, demanded her jewellery, phone and money.

“When the complainant was reluctant to surrender her valuables, they beat her and threatened to harm her.

“They forcefully collected her phone valued at N80,000, jewellery worth N1.2million, and cash of N1.3million; totaling N2.58million.

“The police tracked and arrested the defendants,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences violated Sections 175, 287 and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 175 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for assault, while Section 287 also prescribes three years for stealing.

The case was adjourned until Dec.2 for mention. (NAN)