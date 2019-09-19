Two motorcyclists, Igwe Peter and Kala Idris, on Thursday appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing their employer’s motorcycles parts valued at N219, 000.

Peter, 46, and Idris, 26, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, willful damage to property and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in April at Oyedele Ogunniyi Street, Anthony Village, Lagos.

Oriabure said the defendants were employed by Easy Mobility Transport Company to ride motorcycles for commercial purpose and remit their daily earnings.

He said that the defendants absconded with the motorcycles marked: AKD 323 QE and AKD 601 QD for almost two months and failed to remit any money to the company.

Oriabure said that when the defendants were traced and the motorcycles recovered, it was discovered that they had removed some parts from them.

He said that Peter removed parts worth N120, 000 from his motorcycle, while Idris removed parts worth N99, 000 from his motorcycle.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 350 and 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 350 carries a two-year jail term for willful damage to property, while Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi granted the defendants bail of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Ojuromi said that one of the sureties must be blood relation of the defendants.

She added that all sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ojuromi adjourned the case until Oct. 9 for mention. (NAN)