Romanus Okoye

Azeez Ojo, 31 and Seun Kolawole, 39, have appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court over alleged theft of two cars valued at N3.4 million. Ojo, who engages in rewiring, resides in Ojo Barracks, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, while Kolawole, a businessman, lives behind Oba House, GRA, Igbokolodo in Ondo State. The defendants who are being tried for conspiracy and robbery, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on September 27 and October 5 at Epe, Lagos State. He said that the defendants robbed Mr. Seriki Ajisafe of his Toyota Camry car with registration No. EPE-88 EU valued at N1.6 million at gunpoint. Eruada said that the defendants also robbed Alhaji Fatai Ogunjobi of his Pathfinder jeep with registration No. APP-162 AY valued at N1.8 million and other items worth N180, 000.

“The defendants were later apprehended by the police while trying to dispose of the stolen cars,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravene Sections 411 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 which attracts the death sentence while Section 411 attracts two years of imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendants bail at the sum of N500, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Dan-Oni said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government and fixed further hearing in the case for February 5.