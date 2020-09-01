Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A shocking revelation was made, yesterday, at the ongoing trial of 17 medical doctors by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, Abuja, when two doctors, Adeshina Jenrola and Silas Ochejele were arraigned for gross professional misconduct that led to the amputation of the arm of Ms. Rebecca Olatunbuson, a patient under their care at Madonna Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State.

Olatunbuson had visited the hospital for a surgery on a growing fibroid some years ago. Prosecuting counsel, Sunusi Musa, told journalists that preliminary findings revealed that Dr. Ochejele, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist had engaged in blood transfusion to enable him conduct the surgery but could not complete the process, and had to invite to invite Dr. Jenrola, a consultant plastic surgeon to assist.

It, however, turned out that the two doctors could not handle the procedure which resulted in a gangrene (death of body tissue due to either lack of blood flow or a serious bacterial infection) which led to the amputation of the arm of the patient.

“The patient went in for surgery on fibroid but, regrettably, returned with her hand amputated. We believe that there was a complete negligence during blood transfusion which led to gangrene. In such a situation, the doctors cannot be allowed to go scot-free because the patient had a permanent injury, in this case a lost hand. The patient is a secretary by profession, and with this, she won’t be able to function maximally and her source of livelihood is grossly affected. This kind of situation is a dent on the image of the profession and it should not be allowed,” Musa said.

Dr. Jenrola, who pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of professional misconduct was, however, reminded by the tribunal that the offence is contrary to Rules 29.4h and 31 of Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 edition, and punishable under sections 16 (1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8LFN 2004 (as amended).

Tarkaa Akula, lawyer to Dr. Jenrola expressed confidence that his client would be discharged and acquitted because the prosecution could not prove their case as there was no evidence implicating his client.