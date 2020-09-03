Romanus Okoye

Two domestic staff were yesterday docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged stealing of their employer’s jewellery worth N200 million.

The police charged Hannah Danjuma,25, and Asher Sunday, 27, with four counts bordering on breaking and entering and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 27, at about 1 p.m at Olutayo Aluo Street, River Valley Estate, Ojodu in Lagos State. Ajayi alleged that the defendants and four others, at large, broke into Mrs Olajumoke Yisa’s bedroom when she travelled out of the country.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants also stole 1,500 dollars, 1,500 pounds and 1 ,500 Euros. Ajayi said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 285 , 307, 308 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until October 14, for mention.