Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives when a passenger boat capsised in Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Daily Sun gathered that the mishap occurred, on Sunday, as the boat left Abonema for Idama when it lost control and capsized.

It was further gathered that most passengers in the fully-loaded speed boat were rescued by local divers, while two of the occupants could not be rescued.

The incident happened in the afternoon, on Sunday, even as local divers had continued to search for the bodies of the deceased.

According to sources, 12 passengers were onboard the boat and they were travelling home for New Year celebration.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officers, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Omoni stated, “I can confirm that a boat accident happened in Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The affected passenger boat was travelling from Abonema to Idama when the incident happened and the accident claimed the lives of two persons”, he noted.

The PPRO added that the local divers have intensified search for the remaining two occupants of the boat.