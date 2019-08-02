Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Two persons have died while two others were hospitalized after they were electrocuted while working at an agro factory located at Nise Street in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Two of the victims were a father of seven from Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, Justice, and Usulor Chukwudi from Oriuzor community in Ezza North council area.

It was gathered that the victims were working in the factory before their ladder made of metal fell on top of uninsulated electric cable and got the four electrocuted.

According to sources, the victims who were at the time unconscious, were rushed to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) were Justice and Chukwudi were confirmed dead while the other two, Akochi Chineme and Onwe Emmanuel, were being treated.