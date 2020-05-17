Christopher OJi

Two fake Soildiers have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Sergeant Onalaja Onajide at the Ilemba HausaPolice Station, Ajamgbadi ,Lagos .

Seargent Onajide was on Sunday May 10,shot dead by gunmen while on Station guard at about 9.Pm.

A Police Source said on that fateful day at about 9.pm , the newly posted Divisional Police Officer of the station was hearing some noise in front of the station and came down from his office to know what was amis, but when he came down none of the four-station guards were on duty .

The DPO called on one of the station officer who joined him outside the gate and were trying to find out why four station guards were not on duty .

The officer said while they were trying to find out why there was nobody on guard , Seargent Onajide appeared from the dark, holding some car keys in one hand and his riffle in another ;as the DPO was trying to inquire why he left his duty post, a gumman fired a shot from the opposite direction and Onajde fell down while some pellets shattered the DPO’S phones.

The officer said before the DPO and the station officer could come to terms with what transpired, the gunman had taken off.

The DPO who was just posted from Alagbado to the area and his subordinate rushed Onajide to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty .

The senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press said :” The DPO, CSP Mohammed Yahaya , ordered that we should turn the area upside down to fish out the killers of our colleague . We have been able to get five persons including two fake Soildiers.

“The suspects, Sgt Kehinde Elijah, 45 and Eze Frank Joseph are with us . The first suspect, Elijah, was frequently paying visits to the Ilemba Hausa Station without the officers and men of the station suspecting him to be fake. The suspect is a deserter . Four others are still being trailed. They are disasters from the Sambisa forest, Borno State, where the Nigerian Army has been fighting Boko Haram insurgents.We are suspecting that the two fake Soildiers are linked to the shooting and dastardly killing of Onajide .Their arrest will help us because they have been terrorising the area”.

However, the DPO declined to speak with our correspondent saying that he was not authorized to speak with press.

Indeed, Police sources said that the arrest of the suspects may help investigators in unravelling those behind the killing of the cop and the motive behind the shooting.