Christopher OJi

Two fake soldiers have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Sergeant Onalaja Onajide at the Ajamgbadi Police Station, Lagos.

Onajide was on Sunday May 10 shot by gunmen while on station guard at about 9pm.

A police source said on the fateful day at about 9pm, the newly posted Divisional Police Officer of the station heard noise in front of the station and came down from his office to know what was amiss, but when he came down none of the four station guards were on duty and he called on one of the senior officers who joined him outside the gate and the officer said while they were trying to find out why there was nobody on guard, Onajide appeared from the dark, having some car keys in his hand and his riffle. As the DPO was trying to inquire why he left his duty post, a gunman fired a shot from the opposite direction and Onifade fell down while some pellets shattered the DPO’S phones. Before the DPO and the division crime officer could get to terms with what transpired, the gunman had taken off.

The DPO and his subordinate rushed Onajide to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said: “The DPO ordered that we should turn the area upside down to fish out the killers of a cop. We have been able to get five persons, including to fake soldiers.

Lagos State police public selations officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development. In another development, Elkana said operatives of the command on enforcement of COVID-19 order have in the last two weeks arrested 1,872 violators.

“The suspects were charged to Mobile Court by the command’s legal team at the state CID Yaba. 1,833 accused persons pleaded guilty to the one- count charge and were convicted. The remaining 39 accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in police custody till the next adjourned date for hearing. 483 vehicles were impounded, out of which 398 are private vehicles, while 85 are commercial vehicles. 20 out of the commercial vehicles impounded were intercepted along the boundary communities on non essential interstates travel with 152 passengers who were equally arrested and charged to court.?