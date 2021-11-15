From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons were feared killed in two separate accidents that occurred in Osun State, yesterday.

One of the accidents, which occurred at Isale-Aro, Osogbo, the state capital, around 3pm, claimed one person, while two passengers were injured.

Also, another accident which occurred around 7:15am, at the Oogi, Sekona area, claimed one person, while 14 others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The state Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, said a Toyota Corolla, with registration number SMK 582GE, collided with a Mazda bus, with registration number FFA114XB at the Oogi, Sekona area.

He confirmed that one person died, while 14 others were injured in the accident, adding that the victims were taken to Owode Muslim Hospital, while the corpse was taken by the family and drivers’ union in Ikirun.

He, however, said the command was not aware of the accident at Isale-Aro.

