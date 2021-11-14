From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons have been killed in separate accidents that occurred in Osun State on Sunday.

The accident that occurred at Isale-Aro, Osogbo around 3pm claimed one person while two passengers injured. Also, another one that occurred around 7:15am at Oogi, Sekona area, claimed one person while fourteen others injured.

The state commander of the FRSC, Paul Okpe, said a Toyota Corolla with registration number SMK 582GE collided with a Mazda bus with registration number FFA114XB at Oogi, Sekona area.

He confirmed that one person died while fourteen others were injured in the accident.

Accoridng to him, the victims have been taken to Owode Muslim Hospital while the corpse was taken by the family and drivers’ union in Ikirun.

He said the command was not aware of the accident at Isale-Aro.