From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons were feared dead in an auto crash that occured along Ilesa/Akure expressway, on Sunday, Daily Sun has gathered.

It was gathered that the accident which occured around 2:40pm about 7km to Iwaraja junction, Omo-Ijesa, involved a Premia car with registration number WEN 397 AA and an unregistered truck.

Eyewitness described the accident as fatal saying that the two vehicles collided on high speed.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in the state, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

According to her, three male adults and three female children were involved in the accident.

She disclosed that two female children died while one male adult and three female children sustained various degree of injuries.

Ogungbemi who said the accident was caused by speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking, hinted that the injured victims have been taken to Wesley Guild Hosptial, Ilesa, while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.