Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two persons were feared dead in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday as commercial motorcyclists and warders attached to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Agodi, Ibadan, engaged in a violent clash.

The incident, which occurred at the Bus Stop area of Agodi-Gate opposite, beside the entrance of the correctional centre, paralyzed business activities in the vicinity, including the popular spare part market at Agodi.

The fracas, according to eyewitnesses, began when a warder allegedly shot a commercial motorcyclists, simply identified as ‘Alfa’ and he died immediately. The deceased, as gathered, had been sick for two months. He only came out on Tuesday after recovering from the sickness to thank his colleagues, who contributed money and gave to him for his treatment.

Sources said an issue ensued between a warder and Alfa, which prompted the shooting at the scene. The development reportedly angered his colleagues, who mobilised and attacked the warders and other security agents they sighted. They made bonfire on the road. Eyewitnesses also said another person was shot dead, while some people also sustained injury and have been taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for medical attention. The mob also vandalised one police station and razed another one in the process.

The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), being manned by policemen, stationed at the entrance of the correctional centre was immediately moved out when the mob wanted to set it ablaze. The mob also attempted to attack the correctional centre, but for the intervention of anti-riot policemen and men of Operation Burst, a joint security outfit of Oyo State, that were mobilised to the scene.

The security personnel have restored normalcy to the area. But they barricaded the road in front of Methodist Church Nigeria, Agodi and Oke-Adu Junction, and for many hours, prevented vehicular movement on the ever-busy Agodi Gate -Oje Road.

The Oyo State Police Command also spoke through its Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, also reacted to the development, saying the mob burnt one police station and vandalised another one. He said: “Contrary to the currently trending news online, that policemen fired shots leading to injury at Agodi Gate area this morning. The truth is that there was a clash between officers of the correctional centre and bike men stationed at Agodi Gate.

“Upon receipt of this information, policemen as well as other security agencies moved to the scene to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order that could lead to coordinated attack on the prison facility. Policemen fired no shot. Further development will unfold and be communicated later.”

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Centre, Oyo State Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin, could not be reached on his mobile phone at the time of filing this report.