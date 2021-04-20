From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked the Zone13 Police headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Initial reports claimed that two policemen were feared dead, but the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nkiru Nwode, who confirmed the attack in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, yesterday, said “the two officers who sustained bullet wounds during the shootout and were receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Nwode explained that the attackers threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices on vehicles parked within the precincts of the zonal headquarters.

She added that operatives repelled the bandits from gaining access to the armoury.

“One of the criminal elements was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire between the police and attackers, while many of the gang members escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun, 92 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe were recovered by the police,” she stated.

She also stated that the police were on the trail of the suspects and hoped they would be caught and made to face justice.