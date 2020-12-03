From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were yesterday feared dead in a fracas between Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye was razed by angry youths from Isinigbo who were protesting against the encroachment of their land.

The monarch was said to have fled as angry members of Isinigbo community gained access to his palace.

Daily Sun learnt that the roads leading to both communities were sealed off with bonfires as many shop owners quickly closed and ran for their lives.

When journalists visited the area, residents were not seen outside even as some youths were sighted with dangerous weapons.

It was gathered that members of Isinigbo community trooped out in protest against the Ajagun of Ude for demolishing their houses including buildings belonging to non-indigenous who bought land many years ago.

The Oluomon of Isinigbo, Oluwole Kareem said they had to protest to stop continued demolition of their buildings by the Ajagun of Ude.

Oluwole said they were surprised when a case the Isinigbo community had won in 2012 was taken to another court by Boboye and judgment was secured.

He said they have existed on that land for the past 800 years.

“He has been threatening us. People said we have been cool with him to allow him demolish our houses. People have bought land here for over 15 years ago. He placed sign board and renamed our community New Ude Estate. Isinigbo has been existing since over 800 years. He want to make our place an extension of Ude.

“We came out for peaceful demonstration to let the government know our plight. The state government should intervene,” he stressed.

However, Boboye could not be reached for comments.

But, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said nobody was killed in the fracas.

Ikoro confirmed the burning of the Ajagun of Ude palace but said normalcy has been restored to the place.

He said investigation has commenced into the incident.