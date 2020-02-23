Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

One Enyinna Ibiam Uche and another yet to be identified youth were reportedly shot dead on Friday during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s councillorship primaries in Ebonyi state.

This is as one Mrs. Ogochukwu Nweke, an aspirant for the councillorship of Ogboji Ward in Ezza North legislative council area of the state was beaten to stupor and stripped naked by some thugs allegedly working for her opponents.

Sunday Sun gathered that Ibiam and the other victim were allegedly shot at the Unwanna axis of Afikpo North local government area of the state by a serving Coordinator in one of the Development centres in the area.

It was gathered that Ibiam died at the spot while the other victim was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where he was also feared to have died.

The incident was said to have occurred when opposing factions clashed over possession of election materials and consequent control of the council ward.

Sources in the area told Sunday Sun that the incident had caused serious tension which brought the election to an abrupt end.

One of the sources said ‘’before the man was shot, there was serious problem between the factions but the police came and tear-gassed them and many of them left the place. But shortly after, one of the guys working for the other factions came in and wanted to snatch the election materials from the party officials, but one of the guys supporting the other faction brought out a gun possibly to scare him, but the guy was not moved, he now released it, but the thing hit another man standing very close to him and he died. There were many shootings, the man fell on the ground and died, and a lot of people were hit some were taken to the hospital ’’

It was gathered that the killing of the man had led to a free for all fight with supporters of the two rival groups sustaining serious gunshot and matchet cut injuries.

