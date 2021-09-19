From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, two persons were yesterday feared killed and one other abducted by suspected herdsmen at Yelwata community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Although details of the attack was still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources from the area said the attack was unprovoked.

One of our sources, James Igbudu, disclosed that his father-in-law was kidnapped in the attack.

His words: “Fulani herdsmen attacked Yelewata again, kidnapped my father-in-law, Mr Iorver Igbo and killed two others.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene, said that she was yet to be briefed about any attack in the area.

Efforts to get the Chairman of the local government area, Caleb Aba, to comment on the attack failed, as calls made to his phone line were not connecting.

It would be recalled that eight persons were on August 25, this year, reportedly killed with two others injured and another abducted by suspected herdsmen at the same Yelwata community.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the community at about 6:00p.m that fateful day which fell on Yelwata market day while some traders were still in the market.

