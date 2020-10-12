Christopher Oji

Two persons were allegedly gunned down while many including three Policemen were severely injured during a violent protest embarked on by the #ENDSARS group in Lagos .

Hundreds of young men and women on Monday took to the streets in Surulere Local Government Area, of the state, to express their dissatisfaction over what they termed alleged harassment and brutalization of young Nigerians by Policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed had at the weekend announced the scrapping of SARS following the Nationwide protest which started last week.

It was gathered that yesterday protest became violent when the protesters attempted to overrun the office of the Anti-Kidnapping unit at Ojuelegba.

The protest which started from the National Stadium area around 9am was suddenly hijacked by hoodlums who used the opportunity to attack any patrol vehicle in sight.

The street urchins pelted officers attached to the various police patrol team detailed to monitor the protest with stones and searchet waters.

It was learnt that the irate protesters started shooting sporadically when they got the police station, at Ojuelegba.

A witness said sensing danger, the few policemen on station duty also responded by firing several tear-gas canisters into the air to scare away the protesters.

Not deterred by gun shots, the crowd of blood tasty urchins pushed forward and tried to force their way into the station.

A member of the National Union of Raid Transport Workers (NURTW), at Barracks bus stop,Tola, said

“A young girl who got hit by a stray bullet fell down by the side of the road while a second victim, a woman, was also hit by bullet”.

Tole said for fear of having their station run over by hoodlums, the police started shooting at the protesters at surulere just after the stadium

Another source said someone was gunned down at Shitta Roundabout in surulere by the Police.

The source said the victim at Shitta was also hit by stray bullet while he was driving in his car.

“I thought that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that they should not shoot nor throw canister of tear gas?? What has changed within few hours” the source who refused to be named said.

The source said Lagossians were already Celebrating that Lagos Police was different from other state.

One Chief Maduka who owns a record store at Ojuelegba told our correspondent that a police officer too was accidentally killed in the Sporadic shooting.

Faith Adebola said: “Surulere is currently boiling. Serious pandemonium, one protester killed, some policemen killed too in their station. It is attack and reprisal attack. God help Nigeria.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who Confirmed the ugly incident said three Policemen sustained severe wounds when the protesters tried to overrun the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Command, at Ojuelegba.

“The shootings show that the protesters were armed and were determined to wreck havock and also undermine the police in the area.

“We are on our way to the place right now. Idont have the actual number of causality but preliminary Investigation would revealed what happened” he added.