Christopher Oji

Two persons have been allegedly killed, many injured and property worth millions of money destroyed when commercial motorcycle operators clashed at Igbolomu area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Residents are fleeing their homes as the battle for supremacy between the Okada riders from two ethnic groups become more fierce.

A resident of the area, Mr Okpara, said he could not tell the cause of the fight:” What I can tell you now is that the battle for supremacy between the groups is becoming too fierce and dangerous. I was driving home when I saw some youths numbering about 100 armed with guns, matchetes and charms. I had to detour and I am calling you from a far place where I am hiding.

“My family has contacted me that they were running as fast as possible to a neighbouring community where they will take refuse. They informed me that many people have been injured as the fighters were entering house to house in search of their opponents”.

A traditional medicine practitioner, Mr Nwulu, said,” The battle for supremacy started at about 11am between the Okada riders from different tribes. The battle became fierce between 1 and 3 pm at Ola Imam, Baale bus stop. A particular group appears to be having upper hand, but the other is not giving up. We are afraid of reprisal and that is the reason we are fleeing our homes to neighbouring communities.

“Police patrol teams are on ground, but they will soon leave, that is why we are calling on the Commissioner of police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to wade into the matter and deploy mobile policemen to the area. As I am talking to you, there is fear and apprehension”.

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said there were skemishes between some Okada riders but the police were able to calm the groups.

He said the police were on the ground and assured the residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

He said, “No body was killed but some people were injured and they have been treated and discharged.”