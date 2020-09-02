Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Two female armed robbery suspects, 41 others including a female child
trafficker have been arrested by the Abia State police command in the
past six weeks.
Disclosing this in Umuahia, the state commissioner of police, Mrs.
Janet Agbede said apart from three female suspects who were arrested
for armed robbery and child trafficking respectively, the other 40
suspects are males who were apprehended from different parts of the
state for various offences including armed robbery, kidnapping and
cultism.
Agbede, giving the breakdown said out of the total number, two of the
suspects were hired assassins, three, kidnap suspects, armed robbery
suspects were seven, child trafficker was one while the rest were
arrested for alleged cultism.
The CP said the arrested female suspects specialized in robbing their
victims of their motorcycles at gun point in collaboration with their
male friends.
Revealing the method of operation of the ladies, CP Agbede said they
would ask a motor cyclist to take them to a particular point, but when
they would get to where their male collaborators hid, they would
pretend as if they reached their destination, they would ask the
motorcycle operator to stop and immediately the unsuspecting bike
operator would be disposed of his motorcycle at gun point.
Agbede said that one Sunday Okoro from Ubahu, Okigwe in Imo state
identified the suspects to have dispossessed him of his Red Qlink
motorcycle.
The commissioner of police equally disclosed that the child
trafficker, Ihechi Ogbonna, 22, from Ohanze in Obingwa Local
Government had on August 18, surreptitiously entered the house of one
Benjamin Christopher at Amaukwu, Umuopara-Ozara Olokoro, Umuahia and
used the wife’s clothes to disguise herself as Christopher’s.
This made the two children of Christopher, Chidiebube and Chinonso to
believe the impostor was their biological mother and followed her out
of their house when she asked them.
The suspect was escaping with the two children when some youths
intercepted her and immediately alerted a patrol team from Ubakala
Division which arrested her and rescued the children.
The suspect confessed to the crime and police said efforts are being
made to track down her accomplices.
Aegbede also disclosed that one Uche from Amaogudu, Ahaba Imenyi,
Isuikwuato Local Government Area had hired two men, Victor Mark
Onyekachi,23, and Emmanuel Okorie,25, to assassinate one Mark Okorie
Ogbonnaya from the same era.
After collecting the initial deposit from Uche, the alleged hired
assassins were said to have equally collected money from Ogbonnaya,
after which they disclosed to him what was on the offing and urged him
to leave the area for at least three weeks for Uche to believe when
them when they would tell him that he (Ogbonnaya) had been
assassinated.
It was based on Ogbonnaya’s petition to the police that the two hired
assassin suspects were arrested and the two phones they collected from
their victim were recovered.
Agbede said all the suspects would be arraigned after police investigations.
