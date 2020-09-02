Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two female armed robbery suspects, 41 others including a female child

trafficker have been arrested by the Abia State police command in the

past six weeks.

Disclosing this in Umuahia, the state commissioner of police, Mrs.

Janet Agbede said apart from three female suspects who were arrested

for armed robbery and child trafficking respectively, the other 40

suspects are males who were apprehended from different parts of the

state for various offences including armed robbery, kidnapping and

cultism.

Agbede, giving the breakdown said out of the total number, two of the

suspects were hired assassins, three, kidnap suspects, armed robbery

suspects were seven, child trafficker was one while the rest were

arrested for alleged cultism.

The CP said the arrested female suspects specialized in robbing their

victims of their motorcycles at gun point in collaboration with their

male friends.

Revealing the method of operation of the ladies, CP Agbede said they

would ask a motor cyclist to take them to a particular point, but when

they would get to where their male collaborators hid, they would

pretend as if they reached their destination, they would ask the

motorcycle operator to stop and immediately the unsuspecting bike

operator would be disposed of his motorcycle at gun point.

Agbede said that one Sunday Okoro from Ubahu, Okigwe in Imo state

identified the suspects to have dispossessed him of his Red Qlink

motorcycle.

The commissioner of police equally disclosed that the child

trafficker, Ihechi Ogbonna, 22, from Ohanze in Obingwa Local

Government had on August 18, surreptitiously entered the house of one

Benjamin Christopher at Amaukwu, Umuopara-Ozara Olokoro, Umuahia and

used the wife’s clothes to disguise herself as Christopher’s.

This made the two children of Christopher, Chidiebube and Chinonso to

believe the impostor was their biological mother and followed her out

of their house when she asked them.

The suspect was escaping with the two children when some youths

intercepted her and immediately alerted a patrol team from Ubakala

Division which arrested her and rescued the children.

The suspect confessed to the crime and police said efforts are being

made to track down her accomplices.

Aegbede also disclosed that one Uche from Amaogudu, Ahaba Imenyi,

Isuikwuato Local Government Area had hired two men, Victor Mark

Onyekachi,23, and Emmanuel Okorie,25, to assassinate one Mark Okorie

Ogbonnaya from the same era.

After collecting the initial deposit from Uche, the alleged hired

assassins were said to have equally collected money from Ogbonnaya,

after which they disclosed to him what was on the offing and urged him

to leave the area for at least three weeks for Uche to believe when

them when they would tell him that he (Ogbonnaya) had been

assassinated.

It was based on Ogbonnaya’s petition to the police that the two hired

assassin suspects were arrested and the two phones they collected from

their victim were recovered.

Agbede said all the suspects would be arraigned after police investigations.