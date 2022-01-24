No fewer than six suspected bandits, including two females, were killed on Saturday night after troops of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack on Mareri community, on the outskirts of Gusau, Zamfara State.

The bandits stormed the community and attempted to kidnap the managing director of Zamfara State Transport Authority (Mass Transit), Mr. Aminu Adamu Papa, and his family members.

A neighbour who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television that the heavily armed bandits attacked the community by 11:30pm on Saturday and started shooting at random. He said the gunmen went straight to Papa’s house and engaged the security operatives stationed there in a gun duel before overpowering the two policemen.

“Papa and four family members were abducted, but thank God that soldiers and local vigilantes were quickly mobilised; they quickly engaged the bandits with serious gunfire,” the source added.

He said the gun battle with the military subsequently forced the bandits to release the abducted family members.

“The security forces went after them and killed six of the bandits, including two females among them, others escaped and left the man with a gunshot wound in his leg,” he said, thanking the troops and vigilantes for their prompt response. He noted that it was not the first time the bandits attacked the community.