WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Officials of the Ekiti State police command at the weekend arrested a student of the Crown Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly gang-raping his colleagues (names withheld)

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amba Asuquo told newsmen that the suspect Joseph Emmanuel (23) alongside his colleague Alabi Doyin, now at large, committed the crime around 9:15pm on December 9.

He said the suspects allegedly attacked their victims with dangerous weapons and ferried them to an abandoned building located in Odo community where they forcefully had sex with them.

Asuquo said: “The arrested suspect along with one Alabi Doyin now at large both students of Crown Polytechnic, Odo via Ado-Ekiti allegedly intercepted the complainants who are also students of the same institution and at gunpoint forcefully whisked them away to an abandoned apartment at Alado Villa in Ondo community where they gang-raped the victims without their consent.”

The CP added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations, saying that efforts had been put in place to arrest the other fleeing suspect.

Asuquo advised students in tertiary institutions in the state to remain focused and committed to their studies rather than getting involved in vices that could truncate their careers.

While commending members of the public for their supports in giving the command timely information in combating crimes, he assured that the police would at all time rise up to its responsibility in performing their mandatory role of protecting of lives and property of the citizens.