By Christopher Oji

Two women, at the weekend, fought dirty during a night vigil in a pentecostal church, Spring of Life Global Ministry, at the Giwa area of Agbado, Ogun State.

The women were fighting over their boyfriend and one of them bathed the other with hot water.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested the one who poured hot water on the other, while the badly injured victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police said the arrested woman would be charged for attempted murder.

The suspect, Joy Sunday, 37, a mother of two, poured steamed water on the face of Justina Ameh, who accused her of sleeping with her husband.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the elder sister of the victim, Kelechi Samuel, who reported that she went for a vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry, situated at the Giwa area of Agbado, with her younger sister when the suspect came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face, thereby, causing her a grievous harm. She stated further that while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand by the same suspect.

“Upon the report, DPO, Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Mr Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the case be properly investigated and be charged to court as soon as possible.”

