From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two dead bodies were on Friday found on Mokola Hill, around a popular hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State.

As gathered, the deceased were shot dead by gunmen late Thursday night in connection with the gang war that rocked Inalende, Abebi, and Oopoyeosa on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Oyo state police command is yet to ascertain actual cause of the killing.