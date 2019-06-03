Tony Osauzo, Benin

Daniel Osagie and his sister in-law, Unity, have been found dead in a well at Idunowina community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, was said to have left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush, following three days search for them.

It was learnt that over 10 persons have been killed in the community in the past five months.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation has commenced to unravel the cause of deaths. He added that the case was still a suspected murder until police investigation proved otherwise.