Two friends on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for allegedly loitering around black spots.

The police charged Bashar Audu and Mohammed Lawal with loitering and brigandage, contrary to the provisions of Section 291 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that the defendants were arrested by a team of police while on patrol on Oct. 17.

When the charges were read to them, they both pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the police call witnesses to prove its case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abdulaziz Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the matter until Nov. 5 for hearing. (NAN)