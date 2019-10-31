Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials were yesterday arraigned at the Benin High Court for alleged murder of a 38-year – old, passenger, Samuel Odion.

The suspects, Onotu Joseph, 32, and Francis Igboh, 35, were alleged to have killed Odion on the October 14, at Owa Hill along Benin- Asaba Road, Edo State.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder.

The charge sheet reads: “That you Onotu Joseph ‘m’ and Francis Igboh ‘m’ had on or about the 14th of October, 2019, at about 12.00hrs at Owa Hill, Benin-Asaba Express Road, in the Benin Judicial Division did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 now applicable in Edo State”.

The trial judge, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele remanded the two in Prison custody and fix hearing on November 12. Speaking to journalists, the State Counsel, Peter Ugwumba said the suspects were arraigned for justice to be served, adding that the case had been referred to the Edo State Legal Department for advice.

The deceased passenger was said to have chattered an Audi 80 car and was travelling in it when the defendants flagged it down.

It was learnt that the deceased passenger was said to have aided his driver to resist alleged extortion attempt by the FRSC officers.

The ensuing altercation between the officers and the passenger reportedly paved the way for the driver to flee from the scene, leaving the passenger at the mercy of the enraged FRSC operatives, who allegedly descended on and chased him to a nearby bush where they beat him to death.

They were said to have abandoned the corpse and fled in their official vehicle