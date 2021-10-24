From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some people suspected to be kidnappers have allegedly abducted two toddlers in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The girls were reportedly kidnapped inside their mother’s car at Leo area of Akure. It was gathered that the victims’ mother parked her car at a location from where the suspected kidnappers abducted them.

It was learnt that the case had already been reported at a police station near the area.

The development was said to have caused panic among residents of the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami could not be reached for comment on the issues as at press time.

