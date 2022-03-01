From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that no fewer than two governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would join the ruling party before or after the March 26 APC national convention or before the general election.

Former spokesperson of the party, Yekini Nabena, who made the disclosure in a chat with Daily Sun, dismissed the anxiety in many quarters that the ruling party would implode after the convention, especially over the controversy surrounding the zoning arrangements.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He argued that APC supporters, and Nigerians by extension, did not need to worry about the continued postponement of the party’s convention, stressing that good news of PDP governors joining the party has always greeted each postponement of the convention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Nigerians don’t need to be worried about postponement of the national convention of our party. The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, is not relenting. You can see that each time we postpone our convention, good thing is about to happen. Although, there is no plan to postpone the March 26 date, I can tell you two governors are about to join the APC. Let me emphasis that two serving PDP governors will join the APC before or after our convention or latest before the general election.”

He assured that the party would soon sort out the issue of zoning as the Progressive Governors’ Forum meets.

“Most of the persons making noise and predicting doom of implosion for the party are those that want to be carried along. Having been part of government, they don’t want to be left out. Some of them want to make noise to be part of government and on the sharing table.”