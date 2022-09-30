From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Two gunmen and one soldier have been reportedly killed at Mgbidi, Oru West council area of Imo State during a gun duel.

It was learnt that about 5am, on Wednesday, gunmen numbering about 15 had swooped on a military checkpoint at Mgbidi, in Oru West council area of Imo State.

Sources said in the ensuing gun duel, both the attackers and the military lost two of their men. The source also said that the gunmen made away with one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) as they were retreating.

The source said: “It was hot at Mgbidi on Wednesday morning. At about 5am, a group of men, numbering about 15, launched a surprise attack on the military men at a popular checkpoint at Mgbidi. In the gun battle, two of the attackers were killed, while the soldiers also lost one of their men.

The attackers also made away with one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) belonging to one of the dead soldiers.

Bodies of the two gunmen who were killed by the soldier were laid on the road till the evening of Wednesday.”

However, when Contacted for confirmation, the Army Public Relations Officer of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Capt Joseph Akubo, said he was not on ground, as he is currently on course and, therefore, not aware of any such incident.