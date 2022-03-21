By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers who allegedly snatched a motorcycle and killed its rider at Araromi village, via Ilogbo town in the state.

The body of the commercial motorcycle rider (Okada man), was dumped in an uncompleted building, while his killers took off with the motorcycle.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”the suspects,Hammed Ismail, and Osoba Yakubu, were apprehended following a report lodged at Sango Divisional Headquarters, on March 15, by Mr. Buhari Saliu, who reported that his 25 years old son, Yusuf Buhari, who left home with his motorcycle a day before was found dead in an uncompleted building and his motorcycle was nowhere to be found.

“Upon the report, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed detectives to the scene where the body was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.

“Determined to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, and in conjunction with the community vigilance group and So Safe Corps, Ismail Hammed, was arrested with the deceased’s motorcycle.

His arrest led to the apprehesion of his accomplice ,Osoba Yakubu.They have confessed to the commission of the crime and are helping the police in their investigation”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

