Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two more herders, Yuguda Usman and Yakubu Damuna, both of Mahanga Village, Awe local government area of Nassarawa State have been arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State.

Their arraignment is coming few days after two other herdsmen were prosecutes and handed down various jail terms for violating the Benue anti open grazing law.

When the case came up, the Police Prosecuting Officer, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the Court that on February 27, 2020, the State Commander of livestock guard Mr. Linus Zaki and his team were on patrol along villages in Uvir, Guma Local Government Area, when they saw the herdsmen with cows grazing.

He said as the Livestock guards were approaching them, the herdsmen abandoned their cattle and ran away.

Gbakor said herders however came back on March 13, 2020 to collect their cows, and they were arrested for violating section 19(2)of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State.

When the charge was read to them, the two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge saying it was their children that brought the cows to Benue State to graze, and that they only came to take the cows home when they were arrested.

Prosecution however told the Court that investigation was still in progress and asked for another date.

On his part, counsel to the herders, T. I Ikyagba made an oral application for their bail and promised to produce the accused persons in court if granted bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim granted bail to the two accused persons in the sum of N500,000 and one surety who must have a fixed address in Makurdi metropolis.

The case was then adjourned to April 17, 2020 for further mention.