By Christopher Oji

Widower of woman lawyer , Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by the Police, Mr. Raheem has revealed that his wife was rejected by two hospitals and confirmed dead in the third hospital.

The bereaved, who recounted his family ordeals, said he had no premonition that death was lurking around the corner as there was no reason to fear death.

According to him,” on Christmas day, I woke up in good health with my wife , children, my niece, and nephew that came to spend the holiday with us.

“ My church in Ikoyi was having a programme. So, we decided to go to a nearby church. After service ,my wife said we should take everyone out since it was Christmas day. We went to Alibaba supermarket,near Abraham Adesanya, where we got Ice cream. Thereafter, we went to Domino’s Pizza, near Thomas Estate. We had our pizza and ice cream. From there, we headed towards Ajah to do a u-turn to come back to Abraham Adesanya.

“As we were making the u-turn, we saw policemen stopping cars. They said we should stop. In the process , we heard a loud sound on my wife’s side window. All of a sudden I saw her chest open and blood was gushing out.

“Immediately, I ran out. My sister in- law who was also with us ran out and held the policeman. He(policeman) corked his gun on her. Talking to him was pointless . I ran back into the car to see if anything could be salvaged on my wife. I saw her gasping for breath. By that time my sister in -law had brought the policeman to the car and pushed him to the front seat . We headed to Budo Specialist Hospital. But they said they couldn’t handle it, that we should go to Doren hospital.

“On reaching Doren hospital , they tried to put bandages and cotton wool on her chest. They asked what happened. I said a policeman shot her . They tried to put oxygen on her because she said she couldn’t breathe. They tried to put a syringe in her hand too. The nurse eventually said that since it was a bullet, they couldn’t handle it and that we should take her to Grandville hospital at VGC. On reaching Grandville, they declared that she was no more.”

“The police carried her body and put her in their vehicle . They wanted me to follow them, but I said I needed to go and settle my children whom I dropped off at Budo hospital.

“I went back to take them to the house. One of my neighbours saw me on the road and helped me take them to the house. So,I got back to the police station. My friends and neighbours came around and wanted to pray for the body but they(Police) had taken her to the Mainland”.