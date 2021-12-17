Two men, Chijioke Onukwugha and Chekube Okoye, have appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly unlawfully possessing hemp.

The defendants are charged before the Magistrate, Mr Ademola Adesanya, on three counts of conspiracy, unlawful possession and breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 10.

He alleged that the defendants conspired with others at large to conceal the hemp in a luxury bus at a park in Chemist area of Ojo.

The prosecutor added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to disrupt public when the hemp was uncovered.

Ekpo said that the defendants were arrested on a tipoff.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 168, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

It adjouned the case until Jan. 11, for mention. (NAN)

