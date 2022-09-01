From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons have reportedly been injured following the collapse of a bridge at Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday evening when a commercial motorcyclist was passing on the bridge.

Sources said the motorcyclist and a female passenger were ‘seriously’ injured.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, said “the bone of the woman’s leg got broken while the bike man was severely cut.

“Two of them were rushed to the hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. That particular area has been demarcated,” she stated.