Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two persons were said to have been injured during a clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), also known as the Shiite and men of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police in Abuja.

The Shiite members who gathered at the Utako area of Abuja, from where they embarked on a peaceful procession to Berger Junction where they stayed for a while.

It was gathered that the crowd had wanted to disperse when police men arrived the scene and dispersed them with teargas canisters and fired live ammunition.

The shiites had taken to the streets of Abuja to demand the continuous detention of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

Spokesman for the group Ibrahim Musa, told Daily Sun in an interview that “two person were injured during our peaceful procession after the police used live bullets on our members”.

He said “there was a procession from Utako to Berger by our members so when they were dispersing, the police came and attacked them with live ammunition.

“The procession started about 3 o’clock. The casualty figure I have for now is that two person were injured from gun shot.

When contacted, the FCT police public relations officer did not pick his call. Also a text message sent to his mobile phone was not responded to at the tile of filing this report.