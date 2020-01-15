Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two persons were injured during a clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), also known as the Shiite and the Police in Abuja.

The Shiite members who gathered at the Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) from where they embarked on a peaceful procession to Berger Junction where they stayed for sometimes.

It was gathered that the crowd had wanted to disperse when the police arrived the scene and dispersed them with teargas canisters and firing gun shots.

The Shiites had taken to the streets of Abuja to protest the continuous detention of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

Spokesman for the group, Ibrahim Musa, told Daily Sun in an interview that,” two person were injured during our peaceful procession after the police used live bullets on our members.

There was a procession from Utako to Berger by our members so when they were dispersing, the police came and attacked them with live ammunition .

“The procession started about 3 pm. The information to my disposal is that two persons were injured from gun shots fired by the police.

The FCT police public relations officer, when contacted did not pick his call. Also a text message sent to his mobile phone was not responded to at the as at the time of filing this report.