An improvised explosive device went off on a running bus in the southern Philippine South Cotabato province on Thursday, injuring at least two people, police said.
Police said the explosion ripped through the rear section of the bus which was travelling along a busy street in Koronadal city around 12:30 p.m. local time.
The explosion injured two tricycle drivers travelling near the bus.
Five people including the driver were on board the bus when the explosion occurred, and they were seated in the forward section.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. (Xinhua/NAN)
