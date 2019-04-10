Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two persons have been reportedly hospitalised following a clash between Hausa labourers and youths of Idunwin-Ehigie at Egba junction along the Benin-Auchi Road.

The identities of the injured persons were simply given as Osas, a vulcanizer and Hameed.

‎During the fracas, a mosque and the Nasrul Lahi L Fatih Society (NAFSAT) Education Centre in the area were said to have been vandalised.

‎It was learnt that the Hausa labourers who usually gather at Egba junction to look for menial jobs were at the spot on Tuesday when Osas and other youths asked them to leave to for another place.

The labourers who were armed with their working tools like cutlasses, shovels, diggers, however, resisted them and in the ensuing fracas, Osas was stabbed.