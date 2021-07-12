After spending about 80 days in the den of their abductors, the two nurses abducted from Idon General Hospital, in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State, Afiniki Bako and Grace Nkut, have been freed, a family source hinted.

As of the time of filing this report, the two nurses were said to be lodged in an exclusive place from where they would be taken to the hospital for medical examinations within the week.

The two health workers were abducted on April 22, 2021, while on night duty at Idon General Hospital, Kajuru.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said their release did not come cheap as a certain amount of money and other items demanded by their abductors were painstakingly sourced by their respective families, leaving them with nothing to fall back on at the moment.

“We received the good news on Saturday, July 10, 2021, that they have been released at Idon. But, they are currently being taken care of in an exclusive place as we make plans to take them for medical examination within the week,” the source said.

