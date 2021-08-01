From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed during a gun duel with the Amotekun Corps at Iwere-Ile town in Iwajowa Local Government area of Oyo State.

The kidnappers had stormed the town in Oke-Ogun area of the state on Friday and attempted to abduct some people for ransom before the intervention of the Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with local hunters and the vigilante.

A resident of Iwere-Ile, who preferred anonymity said: “When the kidnappers stormed our town, they came with a target. It was around 3p.m. on Friday July 30, 2021. They attempted to kidnap some of the residents. But some of us made distress calls to Amotekun Corps and they responded swiftly.

“The local security people and Amotekun Corps came to the scene immediately and the kidnappers opened fire on them. But they also responded. The gun exchanged lasted for some time; I could not say how long it lasted because I was afraid and laid flat on the ground.

“When the gun fire subsided, I crawled out from where I hid. Lo and behold, the kidnappers had run away. But I saw two of them on the ground. They had been neutralised. I meant the kidnappers were five in number. But the other three, as I was told, escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), who confirmed the incident, said some weapons were recovered from the kidnappers and the items had been handed over to the police.

He stated further that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilance groups and hunters.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Adewale Osifeso, also confirmed the incident, saying the operation was jointly carried out by the police, local hunters and Amotekun.

His words: “It is true. The operation was carried out by the police, Amotekun, vigilantes and local hunters.

“Investigation is on and we shall supply further information soon.”

