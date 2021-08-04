From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, ASP Abdullahi Usman, has confirmed the killing of two suspected kidnappers by local vigilantes while trying to collect ransom at Sabongida town in Gassol Local Government Area of the State.

The suspects identified as Sani and Musa had abducted an elderly man identified as Alhaji Gambo, and demanded ransom from his family, which was agreed to be delivered at a location. The vigilantes in the area, upon getting information, went to the location to lay an ambush.

It was revealed that the well-armed kidnappers arrived at the location, without knowing they were walking into ambush and two of them were gunned down in a duel that ensued.

The abductee, who was brought to the scene, was rescued by the vigilante.

