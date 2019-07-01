Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Tragedy struck in Gboko town, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, when two siblings drowned in a lake, on Saturday.

The deceased, two boys, died in a lake of Nguembi stream around St. Thomas Catholic Church, Gboko South at about 12.45pm while picking used plastic bottled water containers.

Shater Abomnger, 10 and his younger brother, Terhide Abomnger 8 were until the unfortunate incident, primaries 5 and 3 pupils of Aunty Ayam’s Nursery and Primary School, Gboko.

An eye witness who gave his name as Orban, disclosed that Terhide was trying to save his drowing brother, Shater, when he also got drowned.

He said that although members of the community immediately rushed to the scene to save the boys, but it was too late.

Orban said that the remains of the boys were later recovered and taken to the General Hospital, Gboko where they were certified death.

He urged both Gboko council and Benue State Government authorities to come to the aid of the community by filling up the lake, which he lamented was created by erosion.

Father of the late victims, Mr. Teryima Abomnger, a Gboko based yam dealer, lamented the incident.

The bereaved father added that he and his wife had left the children at home in search of their daily bread.

“I was in the market when one of my friends called to inform me this afternoon that my children had been taken to the hospital after they drowned in the lake.

“Their mother and I left them at home this morning hale and hearty to go fend for our daily bread. How can I lose two children in one day just like that? This is very painful and sad.”he lamented.

The Caretaker Chairman Gboko Local Government, Jacob Iorver, prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He assured that the death lake will be sand-filled immediately to forestall a re-occurrence.